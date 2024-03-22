Following on from the success of previous years, the Foundation's Bike to Wolves fundraiser – a 160-mile cycle ride from Selhurst to Molineux – will take place ahead of the Eagles' final away game of 2023/24, on Friday 10th and Saturday 11th May.

And in the spirit of gearing up for the ride, which will raise invaluable funds to help improve the lives of young south Londoners, the Foundation are thrilled to unveil the Palace For Life Bike to Wolves gift box, if you sign up now and bring a friend.

This gift box includes a special Palace for Life cycling cap, water bottle and enamel mug, as well as a selection of other goodies and cycling essentials!

But hurry – the deadline for sign-ups is the end of the month (31st March)!