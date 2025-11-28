Palace for Life are running a festive Soccer School on the 22nd to 23rd December from 9:00am – 3:00pm for boys and girls aged 5-14.

The sessions are designed by coaches at Palace for Life and Crystal Palace F.C. to give girls and boys aged 5 to 14 the opportunity to develop their football skills and meet new friends during the school holidays.

This is a perfect opportunity to get some last-minute Christmas shopping done while your child enjoys a fun-filled day of football at the state-of-the-art Palace Academy.

What sessions are available?

