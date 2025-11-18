The first two major trophies in our 164-year history marked a triumphant year in the storied history of Crystal Palace – but it was a triumph not just for the club, but for the whole of South London.

Accordingly, Palace for Life Foundation – who use the power of football to improve lives and build stronger communities, with a focus on young people from under-supported groups who need that support most – took the trophies around their partner schools, where they regularly deliver primary and secondary education programmes.

The trophies visited an incredible 8,280 pupils in 15 schools: Oasis Ryelands, St Chads, Kensington Avenue, Purley Oaks and Tweeddale primary schools, alongside Meridian, Sedgehill, Oasis Arena, Oasis Shirley Park, Harris East Dulwich Boys and Coloma Secondary Schools and Oasis St Martins venues: Corpus-Christi, Fenstanton and Jubilee.

The young students’ reactions said it all – you can see just a handful of images from the visits below.