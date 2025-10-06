Brooks Running is a globally renowned running shoe brand, trusted by runners of all levels. Founded in the US in 1914, Brooks Running now operates in more than 60 countries, delivering innovative footwear designed to help athletes run their best.

As an elite brand, Brooks Running partners with world-class athletes who embody excellence in the sport. Among them is Scottish middle-distance runner Josh Kerr, a standout in the 1500 metres. Kerr’s achievements include gold at the 2023 World Championships, silver at the 2024 Summer Olympics, bronze at the 2020 Summer Olympics and gold at the 2015 European Junior Championships.

By sponsoring the 2025 Marathon March, Brooks Running aims to empower our Marchers to go the distance while championing our mission to make a difference in the community through the power of sport.

Each year, the Marathon March brings together Palace fans, legends and community partners to generate funds for a variety of inspiring projects and causes in South London. It’s a marathon, but instead of running, we walk, talk, and make new friends and connections along the way.

Since 2016, Palace fans have raised over half a million pounds for young people across our community. The money raised from the March goes towards free physical activities for young people, one-to-one mentoring, employment support, health and wellbeing (both mental and physical), and support for vulnerable young people in deprived communities.

Carl Newman, Territory Director Northern Europe for Brooks Running said: “We’re really pleased to partner with the Palace for Life Foundation and sponsor the Marathon March for 2025. We believe movement is the key to feeling more alive so teaming up Palace for Life here aligns beautifully to our brand purpose. We all move toward something, whether that is a finish line, a feeling or for headspace – Let’s Run There!!”

Fundraising Manager at Palace for Life, Bobby Webbe, said: “We’re so excited to welcome Brooks Running as the headline sponsor for this year’s Marathon March! Their generous support of our flagship fundraising event will make a crucial impact, helping us create opportunities for young people in our community and inspiring them to lead healthy, active lives.”

