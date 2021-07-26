This summer we are hosting activities which will help get the young people in our community more active, or after a disruptive last year and a half, programmes to help them on their path to getting into employment or starting a career.
More information on some of our courses can be found below.
Summer University
Palace for Life Foundation’s Summer University is a new programme for young people aged 16-25-years-old who are motivated to get into work.
Made up of a variety of courses, the summer programme will help to gain skills and qualifications to take the first steps on the employment ladder.
All courses are FREE for young people and include incentives, day trips and a graduation event upon course completion!
The courses and qualifications include:
- Sports Coaching
- Stewarding
- Health and Safety
- CSCS Card
- Paediatric First Aid for Nannies
- Lifeguarding
- DJ Masterclass (an introduction to DJing)
- Sports Leaders
- Introduction to Coffee Barista Training and Food Hygiene Certificate
To find out more, or book on, click HERE.