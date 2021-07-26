This summer we are hosting activities which will help get the young people in our community more active, or after a disruptive last year and a half, programmes to help them on their path to getting into employment or starting a career.

More information on some of our courses can be found below.

Summer University

Palace for Life Foundation’s Summer University is a new programme for young people aged 16-25-years-old who are motivated to get into work.

Made up of a variety of courses, the summer programme will help to gain skills and qualifications to take the first steps on the employment ladder.

All courses are FREE for young people and include incentives, day trips and a graduation event upon course completion!

The courses and qualifications include:

Sports Coaching

Stewarding

Health and Safety

CSCS Card

Paediatric First Aid for Nannies

Lifeguarding

DJ Masterclass (an introduction to DJing)

Sports Leaders

Introduction to Coffee Barista Training and Food Hygiene Certificate

To find out more, or book on, click HERE.