On Thursday 13th March, the Foundation's fourth annual Iftar community event was held at Selhurst as part of this year’s Ramadan celebrations.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and is considered a sacred period for many Muslims worldwide. It involves a strict daily fast from dawn until sunset.

Iftar is the meal that breaks the fast at sunset, when many Muslims break their fast with their community – including, this year, Doucouré, who is currently recovering from injury.

One of the key goals at Palace for Life is to make football more inclusive, with this event forming part of the ongoing mission to welcome more people to the game, especially our local Asian and Muslim community, the latter of which makes up 11% of the community in Croydon.