Palace for Life Foundation has been supporting its community for over 25 years through its flagship programmes such as Premier League Kicks, which offers free sports activities diverting young people from anti-social behaviour; its Social Mobility programme, aimed to support 16-23-year olds furthest from the job market gain relevant skills; and Breaking The Cycle, one-to-one mentoring to help young people turn their lives around.

In the last three years, the Foundation has supported over 40,000 children and young people in schools and in the community; delivered free weekly sport sessions at 30 different venues across south London; helped 500 young people get into education, training and employment; mentored 400 young people who have been excluded from school, or involved in crime or gangs; and increased its BAME representation to over 50% and female representation to over 38%.

South London is a diverse community, and it is it the charity’s belief that if young people – particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds – are provided with opportunities, they will contribute enormously to the capital's future south of the river.

As vulnerable young people climb out of the pandemic, growing up in London continues to be tougher than ever, so Palace for Life Foundation is calling on the local public to donate what they can.

