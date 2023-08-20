Applications for trials are now open for girls aged 8-16 and can be booked with the Palace for Life Foundation.

The Palace Girls’ Emerging Talent Centre (ETC) will provide aspiring young footballers access to a high-quality training environment to improve their footballing talent under highly qualified coaches in south London.

To be considered for the weekly programme, girls aged 8-16 must apply for – and attend – one of two trials. Girls applying must live within one hour’s travel time of the Crystal Palace Academy, which is situated on Copers Cope Road in Beckenham.

Trials are taking place on 8th September and 15th September from 19:30 – 21:00 at the Academy.

There are a total of 40 spaces available for trials within each age group (U10, U12, U14, U16), split between the two trial days. Up to 20 participants from each age group will then be selected to progress onto the programme.

Applicants are asked to only apply for one of two trial dates, and both are now open for booking – free of charge.