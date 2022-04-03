Supporters around the world now have the opportunity to get their hands on a piece of Palace history from our 3-0 triumph. And the best part? Proceeds of the auction will go towards supporting Palace for Life Foundation's work across south London.

Each shirt is offered to supporters in their condition at the final whistle, ensuring the mud, sweat and tears shed during the 90 minutes are part of this one-off item.

Immediately following the match each shirt was individually signed by the players, cementing them as unrivalled collectors’ items.

The auction runs for two weeks until April 18th.

Getting involved is simple: place a bid at the push of a button with online auction platform, MatchWornShirt. Simply register an account, select your favourite shirt, and get bidding.

Before shipment, MatchWornShirt will expose all the shirts to UV-C lights to guarantee their sterilization and simultaneously preserve the game traces that prove their authenticity.

Want to get involved? Simply click here and secure a shirt to treasure for life!