Many Muslims around the world are observing this sacred month, which starts and ends with the sighting of the new moon, this year beginning on 22nd March and concluding on Friday (21st April), the day of Eid al-Fitr.

As Ramadan involves daily fasting from dawn until sunset, Iftar is the meal that breaks the fast at sunset, and many choose to break it with their community during the fasting period.

The second Iftar Selhurst Park was a chance for friends and families to come together and break fast amongst some special guest speakers, including Dr Zaf Iqbal, Palace's Head of Sports Medicine, who was a key figure working with the Premier League to allow a window for Muslim players to eat and drink on the touchline during Ramadan.

It was announced in March that match officials will now be issued with guidance ahead of Ramadan, and are encouraged to find a natural pause in play during evening matches to allow Muslim players to break fast before resuming the match.