A behind-the-scenes music video accompanies the release, capturing the recording process and offering a glimpse into the DS GAME ON employment programme that supported the singers throughout the year.
While there is no specific data on how many people with Down’s Syndrome are in work, disability charity Mencap estimates that 65% of people with learning disabilities, Down’s Syndrome included, want to work, yet fewer than 20% are employed.
The first year of DS GAME ON saw 15 participants try out roles in cooking, t-shirt design, caring, barista training and music, proving that given the opportunity, people with Down’s Syndrome can thrive in the workplace. However, barriers like prejudice, limited opportunities, and low expectations still persist.