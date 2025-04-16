This cover of the 1963 hit by The Dave Clark Five marks the culmination of DS GAME ON, a year-long Palace for Life programme designed to help people with Down’s Syndrome develop skills and confidence for employment.

Combining two of the charity’s most successful initiatives – DS Eagles, which provides sports sessions for people with Down’s Syndrome; and GAME ON, its flagship employment programme, partly funded by the Premier League and Professional Footballers Association (PLPFA) – the project gives participants hands-on experience in a range of job roles.

Recorded over 60 years after the original release in a studio near Selhurst Park, the DS Eagles’ version of Glad All Over features guest vocals from Palace players Chris Richards, Aimee Everett, Fliss Gibbons and Shanade Hopcroft, alongside Palace for Life coaches.