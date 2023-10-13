Later on, head to Mile 7 as the walkers trek through Clapham Common, looking enviously at your picnic setup in the sunshine while they pass the quarter-of-the-way-there mark.

More picturesque still is a stroll along the Thames, with Miles 9-12 tracking the river between Battersea and Chelsea, crossing over the Chelsea Bridge and then back over Wandsworth Bridge.

The fatigue might have begun to set in around Mile 18, as the walkers head through Morden Hall Park to start the journey home, so stop by to give them an extra spring in their step.

Or, why not hit the finish line on Mile 26 at Selhurst Park, where the celebrations can begin in earnest with drinks, food and our special guest walkers?

Make sure you get down to support the participants this year – and even better, support the cause by donating to the Palace for Life Foundation HERE.

Why donate?

Growing up in south London has never been tougher, but the Palace for Life Foundation are in a unique position to drive positive change.

The Foundation use the power of sport to change the lives of young people within our community, particularly the most hard-to-reach and hard-to-help. They work in schools and the community, with extra focus on those not in education, training or employment, those caught up in the criminal justice system and those with disabilities, physical and mental health challenges.

South London is a diverse community with hundreds of thousands of talented young people who, given the right opportunities, will contribute so much to the future of our city. Your donations will directly support our work and make a real impact, for real people.

You can read about some the impact we’ve had in the last year in Palace for Life's brand new annual brochure.

Thank you.

HOW CAN I DONATE?

Just head here to support our Marathon Marchers.