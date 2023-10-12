In partnership with local primary schools across Croydon, Palace for Life hosted an Art for Change Competition, with local students encouraged to create artwork using the official Black History Month colours (Black, Red, Yellow, and Green) to convey powerful anti-racist messages.

Out of 18 incredible entries, Luther's work was chosen by a judging panel of club representatives, and he duly had the chance to go pitchside during the warm-ups at Selhurst Park on Saturday and see his effort displayed on the big screens.

Luther's mesmerising piece boldly combines the Black History Month colours with the Palace badge and fist, front and centre.

You can see Luther's winning art – plus a selection of the other amazing entries – below!