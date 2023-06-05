The likes of former Palace heroes Andrew Johnson, Wayne Routledge, Fitz Hall, Andy Gray and Gary Borrowdale were all in action in SE25, along with Academy products Arron Fray, Sagi Burton, Brendan Kiernan and Sam Togwell.

On the celebrity front, Doc Brown skippered his team – which included Hollywood royalty Alessandro Nivola and Jim Piddock, as well as top-class boxer Craig Richards – to a 6-2 victory.

It wouldn’t be a charity game if there weren’t a few laughs along the way, and with comedians Jim Daly, James Gill, Andrew Mensah, Chloe Petts and Elliot Steel all laced up their boots and provided plenty.

All money raised at Palace Aid is going towards helping the Foundation change the lives of even more young south Londoners, a mission they have been fulfilling for over 25 years now.

By offering free sporting sessions, employment and training workshops, 1:1 mentoring, and more, the Foundation plays a vital role in the community and there are loads of ways you, as dedicated Palace fans, can help them reach even more local youngsters.