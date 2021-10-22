Mark Bright, club icon

"The work in the community is really important for us to keep the profile high, help raise good funds to go out and help young Londoners.

“If you go along to see some of the projects they do, it's amazing work they do - and it's growing. If there is any way I can help Palace for Life Foundation, I do.

“I try to move along the groups (walking) and try and talk to people as I can and have a laugh and they ask questions or we ask questions that may have different conversations.

“It's great. This is my fifth time (doing it). It’s just a great day."

Joanne Newman, supporter from Wimbledon

On why she is participating in the half Marathon March:

“To support a really worthy cause. I've work in education, helping young adults and special needs children and youth get into work.

“My fiancé has done it (before), so we've done it as a family this year: me, my fiancé, my daughter who is 16 and my son who started doing the marathon this morning, so we're just joining in now."

Martha Goodwin, 16-year-old fan from Caterham

“This is my fourth year... Every year it's just nice to give back one day, raise the money, and it’s really rewarding. It's all worth it, even the pain - the painful muscles and the blisters, it’s just so worth it, just to know that you're giving back.”

Martyn Rooney, Team GB Olympic sprinter

“First and foremost, Palace can stand up and say it's a community club. It's a part of the area, the fans are from the area. Reinvesting in those people has been brilliant.

“Thornton Heath is an area that is close to my heart – my parents still live there – so to see people who are struggling and getting the opportunities that the Foundation can give them to get involved in sport is brilliant.”