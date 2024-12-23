A routine day at the Crystal Palace Academy turned into a Christmas cracker for Palace for Life's Down’s Syndrome football team, the DS Eagles, when Guéhi and Eze made unexpected appearances at the club’s Christmas retail shoot.

Hugh, Louis, James, Thomas, and Ruari thought they were simply there to model some of the latest Crystal Palace gear for the cameras.

Little did they know, Palace captain Marc Guéhi was behind the curtain, waiting for the perfect moment to jump out and give them a festive surprise they will never forget...

Watch what happened in the Palace TV video below.