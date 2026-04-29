Elsewhere in the stadium…

There will be a silent auction taking place. Don’t miss your chance to win exclusive Palace prizes, from a signed Daniel Muñoz, Maxence Lacroix, Adam Wharton, Daichi Kamada, Ismaïla Sarr shirts, to exclusive fine dining gifts, trips away and VIP experiences!

You can find out more via this link.

Premier League Inside Matters

Through 'Inside Matters’, the Premier League is raising awareness of mental health and encouraging fans to check in on the wellbeing of others.

'Inside Matters' messaging will be visible at Premier League fixtures from 10th-11th May ahead of UK Mental Health Awareness Week (12th-18th May).

The League and clubs will use this period to help promote positive conversations around mental wellbeing, as well as highlighting the work carried out in communities and to support fans with their mental health.

Research conducted by the Premier League shows how football helps to connect people and start conversations. The League is encouraging fans to use their love of the game as a catalyst to reach out to fellow supporters, friends and family and make a difference to their mental wellbeing.

Watch below, where Jorgen Strand Larsen sees the impact of our mentoring programme.