We are asking Palace fans to get involved in activities across the stadium and donate to support our mission.
What’s going on?
You might usually see the Palace for Life stall in the Fanzone pre-match, with lots of people trying their skills at our penalty shootout. However, for our special takeover against Everton, we’ll have an enhanced presence pre-match. Here’s what’s happening.
- Lucky Dip – head to the Fanzone in time to catch the lucky dip and have a chance to win special Palace prizes.
- Penalty shootout – You can still test your skills in our penalty shootout pop-up!
- Find out more about Palace for Life – speak to our dedicated fundraisers about our work in the community.
- Tap to donate station – You can easily support our work by visiting our donate stations and giving to help continue our work in the community. Or you can donate online.
Is anything happening pitchside?
Yes! Here’s what to expect -so make sure you’re keeping an eye out before the match, and at half-time!
- Players will be warming-up in Palace for Life t-shirts, to help raise awareness of our work.
- And that’s not all… watch out for Pete & Alice the Eagles in their own Palace For Life t-shirts.