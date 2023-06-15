As well as the opportunity to play at the home of Crystal Palace F.C., the Foundation's annual Cut it Out tournament introduced scores of at-risk young people to local organisations who can help divert them away from gang-related activity and crime.

The day saw incredible efforts from all community teams, as well as live music in the Fanzone, and Release Your Moves, a Croydon-based dance group, returned to open the tournament.

Cut It Out exists to celebrate the work that has been done, and recognise the work still to be done, to raise awareness of the support out there for young south Londoners who may be at risk of being involved in serious crime.

Beth Parker, the Foundation's Head of Community Engagement & Inclusion, said: “Cut It Out brings us all together, local organisations joining forces to celebrate how far we’ve come, but also serves as a reminder that there’s always more work to be done in supporting as many young people as we can.

"South London has its share of big issues, but by working together across the MyEnds partnership and teaming up with organisations like the Met Police, Youth Offending teams, and the council, we stand a much better chance at tackling those challenges head-on. We are over the moon to make the most of our facilities and host this amazing event once again.”