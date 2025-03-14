To gain access to this event via the Investors Club, please complete this form to express your interest in joining.

In the next Investors Club event in early April, Palace for Life will delve into the medical side of football, with exclusive insights from the Chief Medical Officer of the Premier League, Dr. Mark Gillett.

In his role, Mark has overseen the medical standards and protocols across England’s top flight, managed injury prevention, treatment and the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 era.

Before joining the Premier League, Mark held key positions including First Team Doctor at Chelsea and Director of Performance at both West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest.

Mark also played a significant role at the 2012 London Olympics as Chief Medical Officer for Team GB’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, bringing extensive experience across elite sporting organisations to the evening.

We’ll also be joined by a special Palace Legend (to be announced) who will share insights into their career at Crystal Palace, and their experiences with the medical side of football.

Join the Foundation for an evening of exclusive football insights, great conversations, camaraderie, and refreshments. Held at top London venues, Investors Club gatherings always offer something special.