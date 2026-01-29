At just 14 years old, Jesse moved from Uganda to Croydon to live with his father, leaving behind his mother and everything familiar to him. Adjusting to a new country, education system and community was a significant challenge.

During this vulnerable period Jesse was targeted by known gang members who attempted to pressure him into transporting and selling drugs on their behalf. This kind of sustained pressure can easily pull young people into cycles of crime, but with the right support, Jesse’s story took a different path.

Jesse began attending Palace for Life's Premier League Kicks sessions, where he found a safe, structured and supportive environment. Through positive activities, new friendships, and consistent mentoring, Jesse was able to settle into a positive community. Kicks sessions are deliberately delivered at key times – evenings, Fridays and Saturday nights – offering an alternative to gang culture and unsafe spaces for young people.

Despite continued pressure from gang members, Jesse kept showing up to Kicks. His consistency demonstrated just how safe and supported he felt within the environment.

Now 18, Jesse has been a dedicated Premier League Kicks participant for over three years. He has expanded his involvement into the Premier League Kicks Academy and Refugee sessions, becoming a positive role model for others. Young refugees in particular look to Jesse for guidance as he draws on his own lived experience to support others through similar transitions.