In 2022, a group of over 30 Palace fans cycled over 100 miles and raised £34,000 for the Foundation by completing Bike to Southampton.

The 2020 Bournemouth edition, meanwhile, raised more than £15,000 – despite the match itself being postponed!

Challenge or Ultra?

This year, participants must choose between two ride options: Challenge or Ultra.

Challenge

The Challenge ride is for those keen to take part, but who may not be sure about completing the full 140 miles.

Challenge riders will be picked up from Selhurst Park and will be driven, with their bikes, to the first food stop on the route near Watford – around 50 miles into the course. They will then ride from there (see below).

Ultra

Ultra riders will take on the whole 140 miles from start to finish. They will begin their ride from Selhurst Park, and then meet the Challenge riders at the first food stop.

Ultra riders will set off bright and early and will ride through London and into the open Hertfordshire countryside, and will later pass by the Corinthian Arch, which lies on the edge of Stowe Estate.

After 100 miles, all cyclists will stop off at the Mercure Warwickshire Walton Hall Hotel & Spa for some well-deserved dinner and rest.

The following day, participants will wake up for breakfast and take on the remaining 40 miles to Villa Park, with plenty of time to shower, change and have some lunch before the 15:00 GMT kick-off.

After the game, transport will be arranged for riders, and their bikes, back to Selhurst Park.

Registration Fee

The registration fee is £150 and includes:

One-night hotel accommodation (upgrade to single hotel room – £45 extra)

A bespoke Palace-themed cycling jersey

Two breakfasts, one lunch and one dinner

One free match ticket vs Aston Villa in the away end

Professional support throughout the cycle

Fundraising support and resources

Transport back from Villa Park to Selhurst Park

The £150 registration fee can be paid in instalments. To arrange this, please email: fundraising@palaceforlife.org

Fundraising

To take part, each cyclist must pledge to raise a minimum of £500 for Palace for Life Foundation, helping to support their work with young south Londoners and to aspire to give them brighter futures.

Challenges like Bike to Villa are an integral part of the Foundation’s fundraising efforts to support young south Londoners. To donate, please click here.

*Please note that like all fixtures this is liable to change for TV scheduling, and we will confirm any changes to this date by February 2023.

You can watch highlights of the 2022 ride below: