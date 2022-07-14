The Marathon March is open to everybody and anybody – all that the Foundation ask is that you pay a registration fee of £25 (£20 for half route, £10 for under-18s) and commit to raising a minimum of £300 in sponsorship. More information on fundraising can be found here.

Upon signing up, you will be given a link to set up your online fundraising page alongside a fundraising guide to help you personalise and optimise your page. You will also be provided with promotional graphics for you to share on your social media accounts, and have Palace for Life on hand to offer one-to-one fundraising assistance.

In addition, you will receive dedicated fundraising and training support throughout the build-up to the Marathon March.

As well as completing a personal challenge, participants will also receive a Marathon March t-shirt and finishers' medal as well as a training programme created by Palace fan and personal trainer Beulah Pickles.

We would love your support in helping to raise money for Palace for Life at this year’s Marathon March. You can sign up by clicking here, or if you have any further questions, get in touch with the fundraising team at Palace for Life here: fundraising@palaceforlife.org.