The ride will begin at Selhurst Park on the Friday morning (29th), heading south through the picturesque Surrey countryside before staying overnight at a spa hotel near Portsmouth. After a night of rest and recovery, you will cross the divide from Portsmouth in to Southampton.

You will arrive in Southampton with plenty of time to shower, change and eat lunch (and stop off at a pub!) before the 15:00 kick off. You will then join Palace’s away following for the game, before being transported, along with your bike, back to Selhurst Park.

This cycling event will cater for all abilities and is not a race - you can cycle as fast or as slow as you like and will be well supported throughout. The ride to Bournemouth in 2020 was underpinned by a great sense of togetherness between the riders, in the same way the Marathon March has been over the years.

The registration fee is £150 and includes:

One-night hotel accommodation

A bespoke Palace-themed cycling jersey

Two lunches, one dinner and one breakfast

One free match ticket in the away end

Professional support throughout the cycle

Fundraising support and resources

Transport back from St Mary’s stadium to Selhurst Park

To take part, each cyclist will pledge to raise a minimum of £500 for Palace for Life Foundation, helping to support their work with young south Londoners and to aspire to give them brighter futures.

The £150 registration fee can be paid in instalments. To arrange this please contact fundraising@palaceforlife.org.

To sign-up and book your place on the Bike to Southampton team, please click here.

You can watch the highlights of the 2020 ride below!