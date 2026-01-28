This session is one of many Premier League Kicks sessions Palace for Life Foundation deliver across South London each week, running from Monday through to Saturday for young people aged 8–18.

The Premier League Kicks programme uses the power of football and other sports to create safer, healthier and more respectful communities by developing young people’s potential.

Through the programme, Palace for Life aim to engage young people between the ages of 8-18 in a range of constructive activities, to divert them away from crime and anti-social behaviour. Premier League Kicks projects work closely with the local authority which includes the Metropolitan Police and Youth Justice Service. Additionally, local community organisations help establish safe, supportive and educational activities.

All sessions are entirely free thanks to funding from the Premier League, and open to all within the specified age groups, irrespective of ability. No need to pre-book, simply come along.

For more information about Premier League Kicks, head here.

To see what sessions Palace for Life have on, head here.