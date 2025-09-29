Joining us this year are a few Palace legends: Mark Bright, Andrew Johnson, and Fliss Gibbons, alongside Marathon March stalwarts Satchi & Matthew.

And that’s not all – this year, participants will be able to celebrate their achievement, and take pictures, with two prestigious trophies: FA Cup & The Community Shield.

Over 200 Palace fans are already marching for change throughout South London, and you can join them to support our work in the community.

It’s a marathon, but instead of running, we walk, talk, and make new friends and connections on the way. This year’s March is flatter, friendlier on the legs, but still packed with the same South London Spirit.

Each year, hundreds of Palace fans and Foundation supporters come together to take on the 26.2 mile route through the capital, united by a love of Palace and a commitment to their community.

The deadline to register is 18:00 BST on Tuesday, 30th September, with the Marathon March taking place on Saturday, 11th October 2025.

For more information on the Marathon March, please head here.