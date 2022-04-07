Just after 19:00 on December 30th, 2021, 15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina was fatally stabbed in Ashburton Park, Croydon, by another 15-year-old, in what was described by the police as a totally unprovoked and brutal attack. Zaian was a student at the Oasis Academy Shirley Park in Croydon, and was a much-loved and popular member of the community and school football team.

Last week, a tournament hosted by Palace for Life coaches at the Academy saw 21 teams from 14 schools, including Zaian’s friends and classmates, join together to remember Zaian and raise awareness of the Oasis Shirley Park’s goal to create a youth centre in his name.

With the help of its local communities, the Oasis Academy are raising funds to create The Zaian Centre, which is to be built in the disused building in the park where Zaian died. It is designed to help future generations of young people flourish.