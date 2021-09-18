Forty-eight football clubs are raising awareness of the campaign in an effort to encourage supporters to reduce their environmental impact, and Palace for Life Foundation have embedded the tournament as a part of their Primary Schools Programmes where young fans can complete green challenges to score goals and points for their club.

CUP26 is encouraging fans of all ages to sign up at cup26.co.uk and score goals for their club by completing planet-protecting activities each and every day. Clubs are drawn in virtual weekly fixtures, with the supporters scoring the most goals winning the match. The ‘Planet Super League’ trophy will be awarded to the tournament winner.

The Foundation’s Premier League Primary Stars team will be delivering six-week programmes to local schools as part of the project. Hour-long workshops will be delivered weekly on a series of topics that are key to fighting climate change including food, transport, energy and waste habits.

In the final workshop pupils will create their own green project – coming up with creative ideas on the changes that could be made at their school or in the local community to help reduce environmental damage.

The young people and schools will be equipped with skills and knowledge to create more sustainable habits and will be encouraged to introduce the CUP26 tournament to friends and families to further help fight climate change and score goals for Palace!

There are 100 goal-scoring activities on the website to encourage fans to make positive climate change to their lives, including:

Trying a plant-based meal

Having ‘screen free’ nights

Switching household bulbs to LED

Walking or cycling to work

Creating a ‘bug house’

The Foundation are embedding this project across Primary School programmes, and they and the club are also encouraging staff and fellow Palace fans to join us in taking on the challenge to help tackle climate change.

You can sign up to represent Palace as we all make efforts to be more environmentally conscious and making more sustainable habits in your life by clicking here.