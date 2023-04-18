Taking place on Saturday, 14th October 2023, and starting and finishing at Selhurst Park - via the sites and scenes of south London - participants will conclude their Marathon March with a glorious lap of the pitch, before enjoying a Palace party at the ground!

Each year, the Marathon March brings together Palace fans, legends and supporters to raise money for the Foundation's variety of inspiring projects and causes.

The friendly, non-competitive event is open to anyone up for the challenge - and marks a unique chance to talk all things Palace with like-minded people, making new friends and meeting club legends.

Everyone who takes part will receive a special Marathon March t-Shirt and a medal, as well as a training programme curated by Palace fan and personal trainer, Beulah Pickles.