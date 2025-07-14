The Palace skipper joined students from Palace For Life's Premier League Inspires programme at Riddlesdown School this week to take part in a Q&A about his leadership style, how he handles pressure and what it takes to get to the top.

Joined by Palace for Life Chair of Trustees Paul Cleal, whose day job is overseeing operations and strategy for the England Men’s national team at the FA. The pair discussed Palace’s journey to the FA Cup Final, how the squad kept their cool under pressure, Marc’s rise to the England national team and how he’s developed as a composed and thoughtful leader.

In this 50-minute Q&A with Paul and a group of students from year’s 9-13, we hear about Marc’s background – moving to South London from the Ivory Coast at the age of one and how his parents wanted him to put his education before everything else. That changed when he was picked up by Chelsea’s Academy at just six years-old.

And now he’s the captain of a Premier League football club. What, in his opinion, makes him a good leader?

“My faith is a massive thing for me, a constant in my life," said Guéhi. "I really love caring about people.

"I’m interested in other people’s stories, where they have come from and what makes them, them. So for me as a captain, that’s one of the most important things for me – to have those values."