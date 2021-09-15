Bright has been a long-standing supporter of Palace for Life Foundation. Not only has he walked the Marathon March on all four previous occasions, in 2020 he also took on the 2.6 challenge and earlier this year captained one of their Race Europe squads which raised over £6,000.

The Marathon March, a 26.2-mile walk on 9th October 2021 will bring club legends and current staff Bright and Shaun Derry together with over 130 Palace fans to take on the challenge. Actor and comedian Eddie Izzard will also join the march remotely, running the event from Toronto.

Bright said ahead of his fifth march: “The work Palace for Life do is vital to a community club such as Crystal Palace, and the Marathon March is so important to allow the Foundation to further their amazing work.

“I’ve loved being a part of the Marathon March since it began, seeing it grow and become bigger year on year. It’s such an enjoyable and rewarding day for everyone connected with the club. It makes you proud to be Palace!”