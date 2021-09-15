Bright will take his Marathon March tally to five after confirming he will again be walking the 26.2 miles alongside Palace fans, helping to raise money to support vulnerable young people in south London.
Crystal Palace legend Mark Bright has this week confirmed his attendance for October’s Marathon March, continuing his proud record of taking part in every one.
Bright has been a long-standing supporter of Palace for Life Foundation. Not only has he walked the Marathon March on all four previous occasions, in 2020 he also took on the 2.6 challenge and earlier this year captained one of their Race Europe squads which raised over £6,000.
The Marathon March, a 26.2-mile walk on 9th October 2021 will bring club legends and current staff Bright and Shaun Derry together with over 130 Palace fans to take on the challenge. Actor and comedian Eddie Izzard will also join the march remotely, running the event from Toronto.
Bright said ahead of his fifth march: “The work Palace for Life do is vital to a community club such as Crystal Palace, and the Marathon March is so important to allow the Foundation to further their amazing work.
“I’ve loved being a part of the Marathon March since it began, seeing it grow and become bigger year on year. It’s such an enjoyable and rewarding day for everyone connected with the club. It makes you proud to be Palace!”
The marathon-length walk will be running for its fifth year, and the Foundation want to make it their biggest and best event yet. Every year the Marathon March brings together fans, legends and supporters. The social event is open to anyone and is non-competitive, where the primary aim is to raise money for Palace for Life Foundation.
The four previous events have seen fans raise over £350,000 for the Foundation, directly supporting their work with vulnerable young people in south London.
All participants are asked to pay a registration fee of £25 (£20 for half route, £10 for under-18s) and to commit to raising a minimum of £300 each in sponsorship.
To join Mark, Shaun and march alongside over 130 Palace fans at the 2021 Marathon March, or to find out more information, please click here!