When Damola Eniola first got involved with Palace for Life Foundation, he was a young player turning up to kick a ball around with his friends and nearly two decades later, he’s helping the next generation of young South Londoners find their place in the game and in their community.

He has been named Premier League Community Captain, recognising his longstanding contribution to Palace for Life’s Premier League Kicks programme and the positive impact he continues to have on young people across South London.

Damola was presented with his Premier League Community Captain trophy, armband and pennant by Palace defender Chris Richards at the Crystal Palace Training Ground earlier this month. The recognition formed part of the Premier League’s **More Than A Game** campaign which celebrates the impact clubs and their charities make in communities across the country.

His story with Palace for Life began at Milne Park in New Addington where he first attended Premier League Kicks sessions as a participant. Those early sessions gave him a place to play football and spend time with friends, but they also opened the door to something more.