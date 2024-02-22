Run by the Palace for Life Foundation, the Premier League Kicks programme uses the power of football and other sports to create safer, healthier and more respectful communities by developing young people’s potential.
Activities delivered as Part of Premier League Kicks include girls and boys football, multi-sports, dance, boxing, basketball and youth hub activities, with an array of after-school courses at the Foundation.
Tylei, Ceren, Josh and Jayden are four talented players who participate in the weekly sessions in south London. As part of the Premier League’s More Than A Game campaign, they were joined and supported by Palace defender Marc Guéhi for a football 'masterclass' session.
The group took part in a series of knockout football challenges including classic ‘Wembley' singles, where each player tries to score or stop the other player from scoring; a 'Crossfield ping', tapping into Marc’s pinpoint long passing expertise; and a 'top-corner whip', which paid homage to Michael Olise’s wonderstrike against Luton in November.