"It was really good; they were showing off some of their skills and abilities, and I was just there to assist and watch," Guéhi explained.

"It’s really good [to get involved in the Foundation] because it’s giving back in a way, lending a hand, and if I can do that in any way, in any shape or form, for me, that’s great.

"You could see by the way they were smiling when they were playing football and the camaraderie between them... just by their reaction, you know they enjoyed it.

"I grew up Lewisham. The club is a massive family club, and so is south London in general. It’s full of so many communities and has a family feelgood factor, people looking after each other.

"It’s brilliant to do these types of things – it makes you think of the game when you first started growing up at grassroots level.

"The Foundation do some great things in the community, constantly inspiring the next generation of communities to go out and do great things, whether that’s in football or not.

"Palace are giving people a platform, giving them a foundation to go out and be their best selves, which is amazing."

A strong battle saw Tylei victorious in round one and round two, with Ceren winning round three, leaving her the only remaining candidate and overall winner.

“I joined around two years ago and it’s made a major change to my life," Ceren explained. "It doesn’t only help with talent, but as a person you grow.

"You meet new people, your communication skills improve and they give you the best opportunities, like being able to go down to Palace’s games or the training ground. It’s like a little family we have now. It’s the most beautiful thing.”