The Get Involved programme runs to increase physical activity specifically in those from Asian backgrounds, by removing barriers these individuals may have previously had had to sport.

Palace for Life maintain dialogue with the local community to ensure spaces are truly inclusive through means such as female only sessions, incorporating prayer time into sessions, moving sessions around the breaking of fast during Ramadan, and sessions for different ages and abilities.

The Foundation seeks to showcase positive role models, such as Doctor Zaf, to show that there is a place in football and sport for them. Whilst encouraging social integration by linking with other Palace for Life programmes.