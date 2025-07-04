A key date on the Palace calendar for the best part of a decade, the Marathon March is now an unmissable event for hundreds of Palace fans – with this year the ninth edition.

If you've never heard of the Marathon March before, it's a marathon – but instead of running, participants walk, talk, and make new friends and connections on the way.

This year, the event takes place on Saturday, 11th October 2025.

This can be the year you join them, raising funds for many valuable causes along the way. But if you're still unsure on whether the Marathon March is for you - here's nine reasons why it is not be missed.

