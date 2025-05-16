The Foundation so proud of the club for getting to the FA Cup Final, but the pride goes way beyond the football. It means a lot more, to Palace for Life, and the individuals they work with.
For many of the young people we support, life in South London can be challenging. Some are growing up in areas affected by poverty, violence or exclusion. Others face different barriers such as disability, poor mental health or a lack of positive role models.
The Foundation like to think that for a young person struggling with confidence or direction, a feeling of connection, support and hope can be life-changing. The programmes they provide aim to do just that.
The final means a lot – to the fans, the community. It also serves as a powerful reminder to the young people the Foundation support: this is your club, and you belong here too.
If you want to celebrate the FA Cup Final by supporting Palace for Life Foundation and their work, you can donate HERE.