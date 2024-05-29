To donate to Palace Aid 2024 and help end youth violence, please head here.

Amidst glorious south London sunshine, the two teams were led out of the tunnel by their captains, Palace for Life patrons, Doc Brown and Andrew Johnson, to the famous Glad All Over anthem.

Johnson's XI boasted Palace alumni Gary Borrowdale, Wayne Routledge and Sean Scannell, offering plenty of steel and threat at both ends of the pitch, as well as comedian and Palace ultra-fan Chloe Petts; The Traitors stars Paul Gorton and Ross Carson; award-winning rapper Guvna B; and comedian Michael Dapaah, among others.

Doc Brown's side, meanwhile, could call upon Anton Ferdinand, Malvin Kamara and Stuart Douglas for footballing experience, as well as comedians Mo Gilligan, James Gill and Elliot Steel; Traitors champion Harry Clark and semi-finalist Jazz Boatswain, as well as Diane Carson on the sidelines; Love Island star Tyrique Hyde; and Big John GK up top, among other stars.