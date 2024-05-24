Luke Trotman, footballer and Love Island contestant, joins Borrowdale, Petts and Gorton in defence He’s got a wealth of experience on the field and has expressed his love of south London, as his family grew up in the area.

Ife Ogunjobi, afro-beats trumpeter, also in jazz band Ezra Collective, completes the defence for AJ’s XI. He put in a solid performance at training last week and always plays with a smile on his face – we can’t wait to see what Ife’s got.

Midfielders

Arian Kalantari, co-founder of the digital media giant LADbible, is swapping viral content for the football pitch. Trust us when we say this, Arian can play.

Also joining The Traitors alumni is Ross Carson, the other half of ‘Diana Ross’. He’ll be going up against his mum, Diane, but will have the backing of fellow star and teammate Paul Gorton on match day.

Ben Lindsay OBE, founder of Power The Fight, who we are partnering with for Palace Aid, has been solidifying his training for Palace Aid. An absolute hero in the world of supporting young people, we’re over the moon to have Ben involved and the support from him and his team has been incredible.

Host of BBC Podcast ‘For Fitness Sake’, Palace and Palace for Life super-fan Matt Thacker re-joins the squad after an incredible goal followed by what has become his staple celebration last year.

Guvna B, the award-winning rapper, is stepping onto the pitch to make his debut at this year’s Palace Aid. Known for his positive influence through music, he’s eager to channel that same vibe into football.

Well known comedian Eddie Kadi will be looking to translate his sharp wit into sharp shots at Palace Aid 2024, we can’t wait to see what he’s got!

Actor and filmmaker Femi Oyeniran moved from Nigeria to London at the age 10 before starring in UK urban cult classics like Kidulthood and Adulthood – no stranger to the spotlight, we’re sure Femi’s going to have a big impact.