The ballot is free to enter and you will only pay the entry fee if you’re successful in securing a place.

If you’re unsuccessful first time around, a ‘second chance’ ballot will be held in July.

The entry fee for the Half Marathon is £67.50 + a £2.49 booking fee.

To find out more on how the ballot works, read the LLHM ballot guide here.

Apply for a Palace for Life Charity Place

If you miss out on a public ballot place, the Foundation's charity places will become available over the next few weeks.

Keep an eye on the Foundation's channels for updates.

The Foundation's charity places come with:

A £25–£35 registration fee

A £350 fundraising target

A Palace for Life running top

Ongoing fundraising support and resources from an expert fundraising team

Why Palace for Life?

Whether you secure a place through the ballot and choose to fundraise for the Foundation, or run with one of their official charity places, you’ll be supporting some life-changing work in South London.

Last year, the Foundation delivered over 65 hours of free community football every week – but it’s about so much more than the game.

Your fundraising could help a young person find their first job, support someone struggling with their mental health, or provide kids in South London schools support to help prepare them for their next stage in life.

For more information on the Foundation's work in South London, head here.