Back in 2020, Palace fans took on the Foundation's first ‘Bike To’ challenge – a 120-mile ride from Selhurst Park to the Vitality Stadium to watch Palace play Bournemouth away. Despite the game being postponed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all 28 riders pressed on and completed the journey anyway – raising thousands in the process.

Four years later, Palace for Life are taking on the challenge again with a twist. This time, on Good Friday and Holy Saturday (Friday, 18th and Saturday, 19th April), Palace fans will catch a coach to Bournemouth and cycle back to Selhurst Park to see the Eagles in action against the Cherries, with a hotel stop on the way.

Interested? The first 20 people to sign up will receive a FREE Palace for Life cycling hat. Click HERE to register now!