Ahead of each home matchday in December, the club appealed to supporters to bring along items which could help south London families who cannot meet the rising living costs of recent times, including hot water bottles, blankets and non-perishable goods.

Over the course of the month, Palace fans donated 120 kilograms (and counting!) worth of food, some of which has already been delivered to families in Norwood and Lambeth.

What's more, before Palace’s 1-1 draw against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion last month, first-team stars Marc Guéhi, Joe Whitworth and Jefferson Lerma donated some festive gifts to the appeal, helping to make an often-difficult time of year that little bit brighter.