Open to fans before kick-off every home matchday in December – including the upcoming fixtures against Brighton & Hove Albion (Thursday 21st) and Brentford (Saturday 30th) – the club are appealing to supporters to bring along items which can help south London families who cannot meet the rising living costs of recent times.

Fans who can't make it to Selhurst Park can also make a financial donation to the Foundation's Holidays, Activities & Food (HAF) programme, which provides free hot food and sporting activities for children on free school meals.

Foodbanks are preparing for their worst winter yet, according to the foodbank charity The Trussell Trust. They expect to provide more than one million emergency food parcels across the country between December 23rd and January 2nd.

That’s one food parcel every eight seconds – and 7,000 people seeking support – each single day.

Last year, Palace fans made their mark on their local community by donating a whopping 550 essential items to the appeal and raising nearly £800 towards the HAF programme.

What do I donate?

With the help of sponsor Utilita Giving, the Foundation will be collecting food donations for the Norwood and Brixton foodbank in the Fanzone outside Selhurst Park any time before kick-off for every match throughout December.

The foodbank are looking for items that are useful around this time of year such as:

Hot water bottles and blankets - Food and fuel poverty is so closely related with colder temperatures and rising energy costs, so hot water bottles and blankets can go a long way.

- Food and fuel poverty is so closely related with colder temperatures and rising energy costs, so hot water bottles and blankets can go a long way. Festive treats - Festive biscuits, cakes, puddings, or chocolate coins may seem small, but they could make someone’s Christmas

- Festive biscuits, cakes, puddings, or chocolate coins may seem small, but they could make someone’s Christmas Pet foods - For some, their pet might be their only source of company and they need to be fed too!

- For some, their pet might be their only source of company and they need to be fed too! Items that require minimal cooking - Some people may only have access to a kettle or minimal cooking equipment. Foods like cous cous, packet soups, stock cubes and spreads are always useful, and easy.

- Some people may only have access to a kettle or minimal cooking equipment. Foods like cous cous, packet soups, stock cubes and spreads are always useful, and easy. Non food items - Things like toilet roll, sanitary products, deodorant and shower gel are always necessary.

- Things like toilet roll, sanitary products, deodorant and shower gel are always necessary. Tinned items - Our local foodbank is in need of the usual tinned goods like, soup, tomatoes, fish, fruit, rice pudding and custard.

All items donated will be distributed by the Brixton and Norwood foodbank and will be given to local families.

If you are unable to make a match or can’t bring items with you, you can make a donation online. Your support will make a massive difference and will go towards funding free sports sessions and hot meals to local children on free school meals. The link to donate is here.