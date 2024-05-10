How does it work?

The ultimate away-day challenge commenced bright and early this morning (Friday 10th May, 2024), with riders traveling 111 miles up through the Oxford countryside before stopping off for the night in a hotel in Warwickshire.

On Saturday morning, riders will complete the remaining 49 miles to the Molineux – with enough time for a shower, lunch and a drink before Palace’s final away game of the season.

Riders could choose between the Challenge and Ultra ride options, where Challenge riders will be offered a minibus boost to the first refreshment stop on day one and two.

A coach will be organised to take riders from the Molineux back to Selhurst Park after the game, as well as their bikes.

What's happened in previous years?

Through their fundraising efforts, 2023's determined group raised an incredible £43,000 through Bike to Villa!

In 2022, a group of over 30 Palace fans cycled over 100 miles and raised £34,000 for the Foundation by completing Bike to Southampton.

The 2020 Bournemouth edition, meanwhile, raised more than £15,000 – despite the match itself being postponed!

You can watch highlights from Bike to Villa below.