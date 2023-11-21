Following on from the success of previous years, Bike to Wolves – a 160-mile cycle ride from Selhurst to Molineux – will take place ahead of the Eagles' final away game of 2023/24.

The challenge invites supporters to push themselves, and raise valuable funds for young people in the community, by taking on a unique cycling challenge to watch Palace take on Wolves at Molineux on Saturday, 11th May 2024.

Once the ride is completed, everyone taking part will receive a ticket to the match, which – subject to change – is scheduled to kick-off at 15:00 GMT on the Saturday.

An away day like no other, Bike to Wolves offers participants the chance to get to know fellow Palace fans, complete a landmark challenge, and help to transform the lives of young south Londoners in the process – and sign-ups for the event are now open!

Our last three cycling challenges have seen riders travel a collective 350-miles to Bournemouth, Southampton and Aston Villa, raising a total of £90,000 – including £43,000 this year – for the Foundation, who work to improve the lives of disadvantaged young south Londoners.