I hope everyone had a great time at Wembley, and that the scale of our FA Cup win is beginning to sink in.

For me, it was an unforgettable experience. I shed a few tears and shared hugs with friends and strangers alike. It was also fantastic to bump into so many people connected to the club and the Foundation – staff, PlayMakers, donors, and familiar faces from our Marathon Marches and bike rides over the years.

One particularly special moment was seeing Coach Michael Lacey walk out with the FA Cup trophy ahead of the game. As our longest-serving employee and a lifelong Palace fan, it was a proud and fitting way to recognise his contribution to Palace for Life since 1999. It was a no-brainer to nominate him, and he represented all of us so well on that pitch.