South Londoner Jess joined Palace for Life Foundation's Football for Health programme following a referral from her community mental health team.

The 28-year-old, originally from Croydon, had a primary diagnosis of Autism and ADHD, and a secondary diagnosis of Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder (EUPD).

She was first introduced to the Palace for Life Foundation via her Vocational Specialist – someone whose job it is to help people determine their career options – who highlighted the Foundation's Football for Health project as a potentially helpful way to improve her mental and physical health.

Football for Health is a joint project between the south London and Maudsley (SLaM) NHS Foundation Trust and Palace for Life. Clients are referred to the programme by their community mental health team, with the aim of improving their mental and physical health through weekly football sessions.

The programme is open to people of all abilities between the ages of 18-65 living in Croydon, and has now been running for two years thanks to funding from the Local Voluntary Partnership Mental Health Grant, which is overseen by the Croydon Local Authority’s One Programme.

It was down to Matthew Freeberne, who is employed by SLaM and is seconded to the Foundation for two days a week, to reach out to Jess to see if she might be interested in taking part.