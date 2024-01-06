Taking place on Saturday, 12th October 2024 – during the international break – scores of Palace supporters, staff and former players will come together at Selhurst Park to complete the huge annual fundraising challenge in aide of their local community.

Starting and finishing at Selhurst Park – via the sites and scenes of south London – participants will conclude their Marathon March with a glorious lap of the pitch, before enjoying a Palace party at the ground!

On the day itself, you'll be given a Marathon March T-Shirt, as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner to keep you fuelled up. Once you cross the finish line, your finisher's medal, and a free drink, will be waiting for you!

The friendly, non-competitive event is open to anyone up for the challenge – and marks a unique chance to talk all things Palace with like-minded people, making new friends and meeting club legends.