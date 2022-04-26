As part of the campaign, the Foundation has shared stories from a range of young south Londoners they've previously worked with.

Archie, pictured above, was one of the recipients of the boot appeal launched in December 2021, which called for supporters to donate football boots to those in the south London community that need them most.

Palace for Life deliver numerous sport sessions in SE25 and beyond, giving young people access to football to keep them fit, healthy, help battle social isolation and to keep them off of the streets and away from crime and violence.

These sessions include football for Afghan refugees who have been housed in Croydon and it came to the Foundation's attention that many participants don’t have appropriate or safe footwear, and that some are attempting to play in flip flops or even barefoot.