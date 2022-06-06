The film marked the beginning of a fundraising campaign aiming to raise £1 million over the next three years to help transform the lives of over 3,000 additional young people – you can support the campaign by clicking HERE.

Check out the full transcript of Bailey Smith’s full Jubilee tribute to British sport below!

Doc Brown's tribute to British sport

“It really does need to be seen to be believed,

for 70 years what the Queen has achieved.

The only thing left that she hasn’t of course,

is knighthoods for random guys rapping ‘bout sports…

See sports I'm obsessed, I go through ‘em so often –

I should confess I don’t do em, I watch ‘em.

The thing is about Brits and well this is it:

some sports we’re good at, and some sports we’re…not so good.

Football we’re great at, cycling and sailing.

Beach volleyball? We might, but it’s raining…

And no woman, man, boy or girl in the world

can curl the way British curling curlers curl.

You see them right? Sliding the thing so it’s neat and precise?

One dude just frantically sweeping the ice.

Then there’s the horses of course, the Queen’s favourite –

hands all up in the air like she’s raving.

And as a kid I watched the Commonwealth Games so often

with no ball games – no wealth because I was common.

But those who find success don’t always have to come from high up.

No wonder that you can come from anywhere to triumph.

I'm from the borough that birthed Raheem Sterling;

the streets of Cyrille Regis, worked to keep earning.

Wembley out my window like WOW,

Kind thing that gives Hope – like Powell.

Go for glory, flow with Fury – like Tyson;

Spring surprises Daley – like Tom diving.

In driving, Lewis the truest, the brightest,

Paralympians flying as high as the sky is,

Patiently waiting for the greatest name that’ll break in:

Ali Jawed carrying the great weight of a nation.

From Daley Thompson, to Katarina Johnson Thompson;

from Ellie Symonds to Sarah Storey, the story’s constant.

From Andy to Emma the best tennis skill,

we mix disciplines like we’re Jess Ennis Hill.

I guess when it’s real is the day we win trophies

so we can roar till our throats are all croaky.

But see those Three Lions, you know what they do to me –

I see them standing for strength love and unity.

Same with the red dragons, shamrock and thistle;

white, black and brown we unite at the whistle.

Sport is the leveller – now to the finish;

son of an immigrant proud to be British.

Whatever the sport, that cheer when you hear it;

that’s what can never be taken: our spirit.”