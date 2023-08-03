Soccer Schools return!

Palace for Life's acclaimed Soccer Schools programme is back once more, filling young footballers' school holidays with opportunities to develop their skills and meet new friends.

Open to boys and girls from years two to eight (ages seven to 16), the acclaimed Soccer Schools take place in south London during the summer holidays.

With a range of sessions on offer, you can book a place for your child here.

Junior and Junior Gold Members receive a 20% discount on Soccer Schools bookings. Click here to access this benefit.

All of the sessions are designed by coaches at Palace for Life and Crystal Palace to young players the chance to better their skills, greet new people and provide the best football experience possible.

This summer, sessions will take place at three locations - Kent County Cricket Club, Caterham School and Bishop Justus School - between Monday 24th July and Thursday 31st August.

Free football, boxing & multisports sessions

The Foundation's popular Premier League Kicks sessions will continue throughout the summer.

These are free football and other sporting activities for 8-18-year-olds.

For any questions about the Premier League Kicks programmes, email the Foundation's Community team

FOOTBALL

Mondays

Selhurst Sports Arena

Girls football – 4:00pm – 5:00pm – Ages 11-17

Girls and boys (Juniors) – 5:00pm – 6:30pm – Ages 8 – 13

Better Leisure Centre, New Addington

Girls and boys football – 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm – Ages 8-18 years

Thursdays

Selhurst Sports Arena

Girls and boys football – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm – Ages 14 – 18

Fridays

Crystal Palace Academy

Girls and boys’ football – 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm – 10 – 16 years

BOXING

Norbury Park Pavilion

Thursdays

Gloves not Gunz (juniors) – 5:00 – 6:00 pm – Ages 7-12

Gloves not Gunz (seniors) – 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Ages 13-19

MULTISPORT

Thursdays

Fieldway Centre, New Addington