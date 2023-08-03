Soccer Schools return!
Palace for Life's acclaimed Soccer Schools programme is back once more, filling young footballers' school holidays with opportunities to develop their skills and meet new friends.
Open to boys and girls from years two to eight (ages seven to 16), the acclaimed Soccer Schools take place in south London during the summer holidays.
With a range of sessions on offer, you can book a place for your child here.
Junior and Junior Gold Members receive a 20% discount on Soccer Schools bookings. Click here to access this benefit.
All of the sessions are designed by coaches at Palace for Life and Crystal Palace to young players the chance to better their skills, greet new people and provide the best football experience possible.
This summer, sessions will take place at three locations - Kent County Cricket Club, Caterham School and Bishop Justus School - between Monday 24th July and Thursday 31st August.
Free football, boxing & multisports sessions
The Foundation's popular Premier League Kicks sessions will continue throughout the summer.
These are free football and other sporting activities for 8-18-year-olds.
For any questions about the Premier League Kicks programmes, email the Foundation's Community team
FOOTBALL
Mondays
Selhurst Sports Arena
- Girls football – 4:00pm – 5:00pm – Ages 11-17
- Girls and boys (Juniors) – 5:00pm – 6:30pm – Ages 8 – 13
Better Leisure Centre, New Addington
- Girls and boys football – 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm – Ages 8-18 years
Thursdays
Selhurst Sports Arena
- Girls and boys football – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm – Ages 14 – 18
Fridays
Crystal Palace Academy
- Girls and boys’ football – 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm – 10 – 16 years
BOXING
Norbury Park Pavilion
Thursdays
- Gloves not Gunz (juniors) – 5:00 – 6:00 pm – Ages 7-12
- Gloves not Gunz (seniors) – 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Ages 13-19
MULTISPORT
Thursdays
Fieldway Centre, New Addington
- Fieldway hub (multi sports) – 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm – 10 – 16 years